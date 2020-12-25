Man travels 7km along SH1 on back of his stolen ute, trying to convince alleged thief to stop

Manawa of Pukerua Bay jumped on the back of his ute to try to stop a thief stealing it.

A business owner who travelled 7km along a highway on the back of his ute after it was stolen says he worked hard to earn it and wasn’t willing to let someone take it.

Manawa, who only has one legal name, was at his Pukerua Bay tattoo studio, Manawa Moko Limited, on December 17, when he heard his ute start up.

“I thought, ah, that sounds like my car! So I moseyed on out and saw it backing up and I don't know what overcame me … I ran down.

“Initially I thought I’d open the door but then I thought that would be locked, so I jumped on the back and then proceeded to knock on the roof.

Manawa said he pleaded with the man, who looked shocked, to not steal his ute.

“I was like ‘oh you trying to steal my car?’ And he was like ‘get off, get off!’”

Manawa said he “wasn't thinking too clearly” but held on tightly, while the alleged thief sped off north on State Highway 1.

The driver then wove in and out of traffic, while Manawa tried to signal to cars to cut the ute off.

Travelling along SH1, Manawa pleaded with the driver to stop, telling him if he left the car, he wouldn't ring police.

“I just said to him again ‘if you just walk away, make a better choice, then I won’t press charges or ring the police’.”

Manawa felt the man was speeding, but admits he wasn’t sure how fast he was going, since he’d never travelled on the back of the ute before.

Battling the wind, he ducked down and called police.

Manawa demonstrates how he held onto the ute while it was being driven from his tattoo studio in Pukerua Bay to Paekakariki.

“I was like ‘oh you know, my cars been stolen, I'm on the back of the car’. They were like ‘where are you?’ I suppose everyone was struggling to understand what was really going on,” he said.

The alleged thief drove the ute to Paekākāriki, about 7km north of Pukerua Bay, when Manawa said he began to feel scared and asked him to let him off.

“To his credit he slowed down, and I was able to jump off. I think he was quite a nice guy, we could've had an accident or I could've died. I don't think he was a bad guy, just maybe made some bad choices,” he said.

To make matters worse, Manawa’s phone died, meaning he was unable to contact police who had sent units to the area.

He walked into a nearby deli and asked to use their phone.

“I was shaking by this time and I said ‘oh, do you mind if I use your phone, my cars just been stolen and I tried to stop the guy, and I was on the back of the ute.’ They were like ‘ah, do you want a coffee? Are you okay?’

“That's when I sort of started doubting my own sanity at that stage,” he said.

Manawa got then got a ride home from police, who were able to locate his ute. He was reunited with it the next day.

“I come from a hard-working family, I’ve had to work for everything I’ve got and I've had some good mentors in my life as well ... I hope that young man finds a mentor too and makes some good choices from now on.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I probably wouldn't of jumped on the back of the ute,” he said.

When telling people about the incident, Manawa said “everyone has a little laugh”.

“Then they're like ‘oh you could've died’, then they’re like, ‘that sounds like a movie bro!’”