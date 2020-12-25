Families stay connected even though they are apart for Christmas

Guilherme Antonio Gasparin and Joice Cruzeiro Dondalski Gasparin having Christmas lunch with Joice's parents in Brazil.

There’s nothing like having your parents close by for Christmas, and for one Invercargill resident hers were literally over her shoulder.

Joice Cruzeiro Dondalski Gasparin and her husband Guilherme Antonio Gasparin have a great set up for virtual family time.

At Christmas lunch, Joice’s parents smiling faces adorn the television screen, taking up enough space it feels like they are in the room.

However, Luiz and Iza Dondalski are in Curitiba, an 11-hour drive south-west of Rio de Janeiro.

Her parents planned to come to New Zealand this year but delayed the trip for reasons other than Covid-19 at the start of the year.

Joice hoped Christmas 2021 could be shared in person, in New Zealand, where they have been for 10 years.

“It is a shame. We feel a bit stuck, like when can we see each other again,” Joice said.

It was a very small, intimate Christmas for the couple.

Guilherme was not one for traditions, none-the-less for Christmas lunch Joice had made her aunty’s chicken salad.

Brazilians typically have a meal on Christmas Eve and open presents as the clock ticks over into December 25.

Joice and Guilherme don’t work 9-5 jobs, so they didn't wait up to midnight to give gifts, but luckily lunchtime in New Zealand coincided with her parent’s late-night dinner in Brazil.

Southland has a strong multi-cultural community and people were spending Christmas Day in a variety of ways.

The Banzuelo family who live in Winton are grateful to spend the festive season with compatriot Filipinos.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Banzuelo family, from left Danrey, father Dante, Danielle, Dana, and Matthew at their home near Winton preparing for a Christmas gathering of Filipinos in Southland. Dante along with his wife Helen Grace has been busy preparing for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve the family of six filled their home with dozens of presents to give out at a big party that night.

Dante said the Filipino-norm was to travel home during the New Zealand winter, so the pandemic dashed their plans in July this year.

The Banzuelo’s are one of 200 families in the Southland Filipino Society.

Dante is the society chairperson. He came to New Zealand in 2008 and his family followed two years later.

Society members came together in early December for a party, and on Christmas Eve eight smaller gatherings happened, where speakers of different languages of the Philippines shared a meal amongst themselves.

As his daughter Dana made Korean chicken ahead of the feast, Dante said Christmas felt more festive in the Philippines.

The multiple gatherings, cooking and piles of presents “makes us fell like we are still at home”.

Dante still held out hope for his mother and mother-in-law to see New Zealand one day.

A phone call would have to do for now.