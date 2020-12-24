Investigators get first look inside ship which caught on fire at Napier Port

All crew are safe after a ship docked in Napier Port caught fire.

Investigators have opened up the hold of a cargo ship at Napier Port which caught on fire six days ago.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews opened the hold this morning, which has been closed since the fire to allow time for it to cool down.

The Singapore-registered Kota Bahagia, berthed at Napier, was carrying general cargo, machinery and components when the fire broke out on December 18.

At its peak, 12 crews worked to get the fire, which sent large black smoke plumes across the city, under control.

John Cowpland/Stuff Water was sprayed on parts of the ship today as investigators worked to get a better look at the damage.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the causes and circumstances of the fire.

Harald Hendel, chief investigator of accidents at the commission, had appointed a team of two investigators for the inquiry.

John Cowpland/Stuff FENZ is working with Napier Port, Maritime NZ, Transport Accident Investigation Commission and the ship company to investigate the fire.

“The investigation team has expert knowledge of marine operations, engineering, maintenance and electronic forensics,” Hendel said.

The ship was moved to a different area of the port on Thursday so firefighters could complete their investigation, which is likely to take some time to complete, a FENZ spokesman said. A drone was used to assist crews.

John Cowpland/Stuff More damage to the ship could be seen after the crews opened it’s hold today for the first time since the fire.

The crew onboard the ship at the time were completing their 14 days isolation,

A Hawke’s Bay District Health Board spokeswoman later said all crew members tested negative for Covid-19.