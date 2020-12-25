Person seriously injured in Christmas morning crash in south Auckland

Emergency services were called out to the crash just before 6am on Christmas day. (File image)

One person has been rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in south Auckland on Christmas morning.

Police confirmed they were at the scene of the crash on Princes St East, Ōtahuhu, after receiving a report of the single-vehicle crash at 5:45am.

St John said it treated two patients at the scene, with one person taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance to conduct a scene examination and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.