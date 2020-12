The person was cut free from their vehicle by firefighters (File photo)

A person with critical injuries has been taken to hospital after being cut free from their crashed vehicle.

The car crashed into a ditch on West Coast Rd in Christchurch, near Hoskyns Rd, about 1:36am, a Fenz spokesman said.

A fire crew from nearby Kirwee had to cut the person free.

An ambulance took the person to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokeswoman said.