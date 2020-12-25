Police and Fenz investigating suspicious factory fires in Christchurch
Emergency services are investigating multiple suspicious Christmas Day fires at a Christchurch factory.
Fire crews found several small fires at the Silver Fern Farms plant in Belfast after being called at 12:30am on Friday.
A Fenz spokesman was unable to say if the plant was damaged.
Silver Fern Farms has been approached for comment.
Both a fire investigator and police are looking into the cause of the suspicious blaze.
Police had a scene guard in place overnight, until investigators arrived at the plant on Christmas morning.
Stuff