Multicultural New Zealand condemns hate speech in Queenstown and Invercargill

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was sprayed on a sign at Te Whare O Arowhenua kura, and on residential fence, in Invercargill. [File photo]

Multicultural New Zealand is calling for tougher hate speech laws following two blatantly racist incidents in Invercargill and Queenstown this week.

On Tuesday, posters with pictures of the prophet Mohammed were found plastered on the Queenstown Islamic Centre, while a sign for the Te Whare O Arowhenua kura in Invercargill was spray-painted with a racial slur.

Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) president Pancha Narayanan called the deeds despicable, alarming and unacceptable.

“New Zealand has come a long way in some respects, but we still have some work ahead of us,” he said.

The New Zealand Government had been urged to improve hate speech laws for many years, by independent bodies like the United Nations and Human Rights Commission, Narayanan said.

“These are changes that the government has already publicly committed to, and they have no excuse not to act on it.”

Narayanan said acts of hate speech targeted vulnerable communities and MNZ's regional branches had been asked to act as a support network in the wake of the events.

“Incidents like this are particularly hard on migrant communities, often enhancing feelings and behaviours of isolation” Narayanan said.

He also called on Kiwis and migrants alike to report hate crime to the police.

“We need our actions to say, we have zero tolerance for this sort of behaviour here. Give nothing to racism.”