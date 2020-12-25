Christmas Day traffic building north of Wellington

Christmas Day traffic is building on State Highway 1 north of Wellington.

Christmas Day traffic is building north of Wellington, with delays of up to 45 minutes between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists could expect delays of between 30 and 45 minutes on the section of State Highway 1 on the Kāpiti Coast on Friday.

“Road users are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow extra time,” the agency said.

It has issued a warning for the area, and advised people to visit its website for information on predicted busy periods.