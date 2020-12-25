A Waikato Christmas Day, in the country and in the city

Te Rauamoa dairy farmer Barry Garland enjoyed a chilled out Christmas Day on the farm.

From mutton on a spit in the heartland to lentils by the central city lake, Christmas Day in Waikato was a diverse celebration.

Dairy farmer Barry Garland got a welcome present from his wife Trudy who milked the cows for him at 5am on Christmas morning.

The unusual sleep in was just what he needed.

Garland was looking forward to relaxing at home in Te Rauamoa, between Kawhia and Pirongia.

Tom Lee/Stuff The main course for Garland's Christmas lunch. Sheep on a spit that's been roasting for four hours.

“We’ve got a sheep on a spit at the go on the moment, and we’re expecting a few neighbours and friends to turn up for a late lunch,” he told Stuff.

The mutton from Garland's farm will cook on top of a nice bed of embers, he said.

“We’ve got some basting which is a bit of olive oil, honey and sweet chilli sauce which we paint on with a paint brush and it just slowly turns for about 3-4 hours.”

Farming jobs on Christmas Day were "down to the basics”.

Milking was only once a day in summer, as well as moving the cattle on his two-wheeler in a Santa hat.

Christmas Day was about appreciating family and eating too much, Garland said.

He loves his spot high on a hill in rural Waikato, where there's always a breeze to keep things cool.

“It’s the best part of the day in the morning when you’re milking the cows and the sun's coming up.”

Tom Lee/Stuff (From left) Colombians Camila Garcia and Diego Pedraza are getting ready for Christmas lunch by Lake Rotoroa.

At Lake Rotoroa in central Hamilton, Colombians Camila Garcia and Diego Pedraza were preparing a Christmas lunch of lentils, fish and rice on a camp stove – having just cracked open a cool beer.

The 29-year-olds, who have lived in Whangarei for the past three years, are travelling southward throughout the North Island this summer.

Garcia said the couple had already checked out the “beautiful” Hamilton Gardens on Christmas morning.

In Bogotá, Colombia, festive celebrations consist of religious ritual followed by serious dancing.

It all kicks off late on Christmas Eve, with a meal at midnight.

“We live in a very religious country, so before midnight, my family kneels around the manger, pray and sing carols. Then we have food, presents and dancing.

“Some people are still dancing when the sun comes up!”

Tom Lee/Stuff Meanwhile, in central city Hamilton Anahera Cecil, 11, takes the plunge after Christmas lunch by the Waikato River.

They had mixed emotions being far from family in 2020 as Colombia was rife with coronavirus cases.

“We miss our family, but they are happy we are here – where it’s safe.”

Tom Lee/Stuff It was Steph Lewis's first time she'd spent Christmas Day by the Waikato River.

In Hamilton East, mum Steph Lewis had found an ideal spot for kids to cool off at Wellington Street Beach.

11-year-old Anahera Cecil was calmly taking her spot on the wharf post and jumping into the green flowing water.

Lewis said it was her first time spending Christmas Day beside the river.

“It’s beautiful here and so peaceful, we don't get this in Auckland, it’s smoky and fast.

“That’s why we’ve come down here.”