'We are their family': hundreds turn out for City Mission Christmas lunch

Hundreds turned out for the City Mission Christmas lunch in Christchurch.

Hundreds of Cantabrians found themselves with a big dish of Christmas kai at the annual City Mission lunch – and some were lucky enough to get served by the city's mayor.

Lianne Dalziel was among the 350 volunteers who gave up their Christmas Day to put on the spread that included 400kg of ham on the bone, 2000 sausages and 100 pavlovas.

More than 1000 people were planned for, but City Missioner Matthew Mark about 800 were in attendance – about the same as last year's turnout.

He wondered if numbers were lower than expected due to the soaring demand for food parcels earlier in the week.

Mark said the Christmas lunch was about enjoying a family day together. “They know that we are their family,” he said.

Alongside the lunch and desert, those who came down to the Linwood Rugby Club were treated to live music and presents from Santa.

George Stewart, an entertainer now in his 80s, was very impressed. “I'd been invited to a friend’s place, but I thought I’d like to hear some music,” he said.

“I know a lot of people here and it’s lovely to meet [and see] them.”

Mary-Anne Dyer, a hospitality worker, said she moved to Christchurch six months ago and had no family in Christchurch.

“Coming to something that I know I don't have to worry about cooking and slaving away for my little lot, it’s good," she said.

Dyer described Christmas as a stressful time, gesturing to her four children, all aged under eight.

Dalziel, who helped serve up the food, said some residents were eager for the claim of getting their lunch from the mayor.

“There was a definitely a feeling about that around some of the tables, so it was really good. I've had lots of hugs and people have been really kind,” she said.

She said the volunteers were fantastic and had made a difference in the community by helping out with the lunch.

“That’s what the Christmas spirit is all about.”