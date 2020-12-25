Hotel window smashed following two-vehicle crash in central Wellington
A hotel window has been smashed following a two-vehicle crash in central Wellington.
The incident occurred outside the entrance of the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor on The Terrace on Friday.
Firefighters, police, and an ambulance were at the scene, where a four-wheel drive and Suzuki Swift had collided in the hotel's foyer.
A baggage trolley had been knocked and had smashed through one of the hotel's windows.
An elderly man could be seen being spoken to by Wellington Free Ambulance staff, and police were talking to an elderly woman inside the hotel.
A police spokesperson said a report was received of a two-vehicle crash about 2.30pm on Friday.
“One of the vehicles has then gone into a building,” the spokesperson said.
People involved in the crash were treated at the scene and had minor injuries.
