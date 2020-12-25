Hotel window smashed following two-vehicle crash in central Wellington

A window was smashed at a central Wellington hotel following a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

A hotel window has been smashed following a two-vehicle crash in central Wellington.

The incident occurred outside the entrance of the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor on The Terrace on Friday.

Firefighters, police, and an ambulance were at the scene, where a four-wheel drive and Suzuki Swift had collided in the hotel's foyer.

DAMIAN GEORGE/STUFF The incident occurred at the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor on The Terrace.

A baggage trolley had been knocked and had smashed through one of the hotel's windows.

READ MORE:

* Alcohol, money lost after car crashes into Hāwera liquor store

* Ambulance collides with van on the way to call out

* James Cook Hotel undergoing $10m refurbishment



An elderly man could be seen being spoken to by Wellington Free Ambulance staff, and police were talking to an elderly woman inside the hotel.

Damian George/Stuff Police, fire crews and a Wellington Free Ambulance were at the scene.

A police spokesperson said a report was received of a two-vehicle crash about 2.30pm on Friday.

“One of the vehicles has then gone into a building,” the spokesperson said.

People involved in the crash were treated at the scene and had minor injuries.