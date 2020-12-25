Death of 37-year-old woman in Auckland's Glen Innes not suspicious, police say

Police cordoned off the scene after the woman’s body was found in Glen Innes on Christmas Eve.

The death of a woman whose body was found on a path near an Auckland train station is not being treated as suspicious.

The 37-year-old woman was found before 6am on Thursday on a public walkway in Glen Innes, that linked Felton Mathew Ave with the train station and the shopping strip.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong originally said the woman’s death was being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

On Friday, Armstrong confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious and said it would be referred to the coroner.

The walkway, which had been closed as part of the police investigation, has now reopened.