Passengers escape with minor injuries after car flips in central Wellington crash

A car flipped on its side following a collision with another at an intersection in Te Aro.

Passengers in a car which flipped onto its side after colliding with another vehicle have walked away with minor injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at the corner of Taranaki and Arthur Streets in central Wellington about 6.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports suggested one person was trapped but were able to free themselves before emergency services arrived.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesman said two patients were treated for minor injuries.

The left northbound lane of SH1 and access to Taranaki St was temporarily blocked, but has since reopened.