Two people dead after car hits power pole in south Auckland

The crash happened on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, in Clevedon, south Auckland, around 7.30pm on Christmas Day.

Two people have died after a car crashed into a power pole in south Auckland.

The crash occurred on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd in Clevedon around 7.30pm on Christmas Day and brought power lines down.

Inspector Jason Homan said it was the second serious crash involving one car in the Counties Manukau area on Friday.

“In both crashes, high speed appears to have been a factor,” Homan said.

“We don't want to see any more lives lost this holiday period. We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued.”

Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd had been closed as a result of the fatal crash and traffic management is in place.

This is at the intersection of Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd and Holdens Rd, and at the intersection of Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd and Ness Valley Rd.

Police said a person remains in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on Princes St East in Ōtahuhu this morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 5.45am.

A scene examination was conducted and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.