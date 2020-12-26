Help sought to find man who went missing on Christmas Day

Police are seeking help to find Gregg Shaw, who was reported missing on Christmas Day.

Police are asking for the public to help find a man who went missing on Christmas Day.

Gregg Shaw, 67, of Tauranga, was reported missing after last being seen in Papamoa on Friday morning.

READ MORE:

* Missing for more than a month: Police appeal for information about Bay of Plenty man

* Denver Chance: Police investigate potential sighting at Waihi New World



He was due to drive to Gisborne on the day, but has not yet arrived.

Shaw’s family and police are concerned for his safety, and ask anyone who has seen him or his vehicle to get in touch.

Supplied Gregg Shaw was driving a brown Mazda Atenza saloon, similar to the one pictured.

He was driving a brown Mazda Atenza saloon, similar to the one pictured.

Anyone who has seen Gregg, or has information that can help Police, is asked to call 105 quoting file number 201225/7169.