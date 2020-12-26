Wattle Downs assault: Victim is Punjabi talkback radio host Harnek Singh

Harnek Singh was assaulted outside his home in Wattle Downs, days before Christmas.

The man who was seriously injured in an attack in a south Auckland suburb days before Christmas has been named as talkback host, Harnek Singh.

Singh was left in critical condition and rushed to hospital, needing surgery, after he was assaulted outside his home on Glenross Drive in Wattle Downs on December 23, around 10.20pm.

Sukhminder Singh, a family spokesman and colleague at Radio Virsa, a small Punjabi radio station in Papatoetoe, said he was heading home when a group attacked his car.

“They smashed his windows and I don’t know how he got out, but he was badly injured. He had deep cuts, possibly from a sharp object,” Singh said.

He said it wasn't the first time Singh has been assaulted – he claims there was an assault outside an Auckland restaurant on his birthday, in July.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Police say Singh remains in critical but stable condition. (File image)

Singh claims his friend had been getting numerous death threats because of an opinion he gave on his radio programme.

While he didn’t want to comment whether that was related to his colleague’s recent attack, Singh said he was upset that people would go as far to hurt someone for having a different opinion.

“This assault shouldn’t have happened in the first place, and having a different opinion shouldn’t allow anyone to be attacked.”

Police wouldn’t comment regarding possible motives for the attack .

Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB did say they are following positive leads in their investigations and are keeping an open mind while the circumstances of the incident, and its motive, are established.

Singh said his friend remains in critical but stable condition in hospital.

Cedar Park Superette owner shop owner, Uday Patel, said the Glenross Dr neighbourhood has been left shocked by the event.

“We couldn’t believe it when we heard. The shop was closed by then but when police came in the next day to ask for CCTV footage, and we asked them what happened, we were all shocked,” Patel said.

“This is a very safe neighbourhood, very quiet. So when something like this happens, everyone is on edge. He was assaulted just outside his house, as he was getting out of his car - I can understand how scared people must be feeling right now.”

Neighbours near Singh’s home said nothing of the sort has happened in their neighbourhood.

One resident said he saw sirens on the night of the incident and thought it was a car crash.

“When you get assaulted outside your own home, that’s just scary.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information which may assist the investigation and has not yet spoken with police is urged to come forward, he said.

People can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.