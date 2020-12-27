Christmas Day hit-and-run in Marlborough: police appeal for sightings

A 17-year-old man was hit by a car about 11:45pm on Christmas Day. (File photo)

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Christmas Day.

A 17-year-old man was struck by a car in Blenheim, near the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd, about 11:45pm on Christmas Day, police said in a statement.

Police want to talk to the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback seen in the area at the time.

The pedestrian is in a stable condition in hospital.

A St John spokeswoman said the man was airlifted to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 201226/9309.