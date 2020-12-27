Fireworks spark scrub fire at Coromandel holiday hotspot - during total fire ban
Young people setting off fireworks started a scrub fire that came close to destroying a house in the Coromandel holiday hotspot of Matarangi overnight.
The Matarangi Volunteer Fire Brigade were called at 10.46pm to the blaze in Harbour Drive.
The fire burned through a 50 metre by 20 metre patch of scrub and got within 5 metres of a house before firefighters got it under control.
Matarangi fire chief Stu Arnold said a group of youngsters had been seen running from the scene, and the remains of spent fireworks had been found nearby.
There is currently a total fire ban in place throughout the entire Coromandel Peninsula.
Four fire engines were dispatched to the blaze – one from Matarangi, one from Kuaotunu, and two from Whitianga – and firefighters spent almost two hours getting the blaze under control and dampening down embers, Arnold said.
“It wasn’t a huge blaze, but at its height it was quite impressive.”
Stuff