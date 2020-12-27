Fireworks spark scrub fire at Coromandel holiday hotspot - during total fire ban

This blaze at Matarangi was caused by fireworks and it came within five metres of consuming a house in the Coromandel holiday town.

Young people setting off fireworks started a scrub fire that came close to destroying a house in the Coromandel holiday hotspot of Matarangi overnight.

The Matarangi Volunteer Fire Brigade were called at 10.46pm to the blaze in Harbour Drive.

The fire burned through a 50 metre by 20 metre patch of scrub and got within 5 metres of a house before firefighters got it under control.

Matarangi fire chief Stu Arnold said a group of youngsters had been seen running from the scene, and the remains of spent fireworks had been found nearby.

There is currently a total fire ban in place throughout the entire Coromandel Peninsula.

SUPPLIED Firefighters from Matarangi, Kuaotunu and Whitianga spent nearly two hours battling the blaze and dampening down hot spots.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the blaze – one from Matarangi, one from Kuaotunu, and two from Whitianga – and firefighters spent almost two hours getting the blaze under control and dampening down embers, Arnold said.

“It wasn’t a huge blaze, but at its height it was quite impressive.”