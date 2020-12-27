What will $18.25m buy a Lotto winner in Oamaru?

Oamaru has a number of heritage buildings that have been restored and others that are in need of an upgrade. (File photo)

Speculation is rife in the small town of Oamaru on the South Island’s east coast.

Last week, someone purchased a Lotto ticket from the Waitaki New World on the North Otago town’s main street. On Saturday night, that person was made a multimillionaire after winning $18.25 million in Lotto Powerball.

Or maybe that person gave the ticket away as a Christmas present?

The win is the second highest single win this year, after two people won $25m each in February.

The $18.25m could buy a decent chunk of real estate in Oamaru, where the median house price is $363,000 –well below the national median of $749,000 and Auckland’s median of $1m.

That amount of money could also buy the winner a lifetime’s supply of Whitestone cheese, made in the heart of Oamaru. They could also buy a case or three of the Oamaruvian 18-year-old, 100-proof whisky from the Oamaru-based NZ Whisky Company.

John Bisset Oamaru’s New World supermarket sold the winning $18.25m Lotto ticket.

The winner could choose to deck themselves and their family out head to toe in steampunk gear, especially since Oamaru is the steampunk capital of the world, according to The Guardian.

They would also have enough money to make themselves a tea pot to take part in the tea pot racing at the next Steampunk Festival in June.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher advised the winner to take their time and think carefully about what to do with their win.

“I certainly do hope that it’s a local. I really wish them the very best with how life goes for them from now on.”

But if the winner was struggling to find something to spend the money on, Kircher did have some suggestions.

J Blair Oamaru has been named the Steampunk capital of the world.

There were always plenty of local projects seeking money, he said, including some of Oamaru’s heritage buildings that needed upgrades.

“We have got some amazing attractions that always could be helped with further funding.”

Kircher said there was definitely speculation around the town about who the winner could be.

He confirmed he was not the lucky punter – he did not even have ticket.

“My wife did say, we should have bought a ticket.”

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Oamaru is home to a popular Steampunk Festival.

People were talking about what they would do if they won that much money, he said.

“All that speculation gets people excited about what could be.

“It’s certainly been a very lucky day and quite a good ending to 2020 for someone.

“I’m very chuffed for the people that have won. Whatever they do with it, I hope they get a lot of pleasure from it.”

Three other Lotto players from Whitianga, Tauranga and Timaru also won $250,000 each on Saturday.