Lower Hutt residents report deer moving into urban areas, gardens take a hammering

Lower Hutt residents say they are noticing deer turning up with increasing frequency near urban areas. Stig Brinkley caught this one on camera in his Stokes Valley backyard.

Lower Hutt residents are giving up their vege patches as deer move in on urban areas.

Margaret Willard said the animals had become so bold she has not bothered replanting her silverbeet following a daring nighttime raid.

“I’ve given up on the vege garden. They came down the steps and ate the greens.”

She started noticing increasing amounts of deer sign around her home about five years ago and said the damage to the undergrowth from trampling and grazing was very noticeable.

Stokes Valley resident Stig Brinkley has been spotting deer on his property every other week for the last couple of years. Before that he said he’d not seen a deer near his house in 20 years.

Deer numbers appeared to have gone crazy and animals were coming right up to his house, he said.

“They come in, smash the apple trees around and have a bit of a nibble.”

While Brinkley liked seeing deer he acknowledged they were a pest. Willard took a harder line, saying they did not belong in the New Zealand bush as they were a threat to the country’s unique forests.

Hutt City Council is taking the ecological threat of deer so seriously they have contributed $30,000 over the last two years towards Greater Wellington Regional Council’s culling operations.

Supplied This stag was shot in suburban Naenae in May.

The Hutt City’s reserves manager Janet Lawson said numbers appeared to be on the rise with most sightings coming out of Wainuiomata, Stokes Valley, and the hills near Naenae and Taita.

Greater Wellington’s culling programme had targetted those areas and 25 deer had been removed last year.

The regional council’s pest animals team leader Glen Falconer said it was difficult to say whether the deer population was increasing but it was clear numbers were healthy.

During lockdown, Hutt residents reported seeing and hearing deer closer to urban areas. In May, a stag was shot in a suburban backyard in Naenae, at least 500 metres away from the nearest area of bush.

Georgia Watt/More FM Early-morning walkers and runners in Blenheim thought they were dreaming when a deer ran past them on Thursday morning.﻿

According to the Department of Conservation’s website, seven species of deer have become established in the wild in New Zealand.

They are regarded as a pest and cause damage to native forests by feeding on plants and trees, which can change the composition of forested areas.

In New Zealand they have no predators other than humans.