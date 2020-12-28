Conservationist Pete Bethune 'knew right away' searing leg pain was snake bite

The Kiwi conservationist was on a patrolling mission in the jungle in Costa Rica when a venomous snake bit him.

A Kiwi conservationist bitten by a venomous snake in South America was stepping over a pile of leaf litter, when he felt a “bang in his calf”.

Pete Bethune was working in the jungle in Costa Rica’s Peninsula de Osa​ National Park, when he was bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance snake.​ He managed to get himself out of the jungle, back to a boat and to the Golfito Hospital​.

Bethune told TVNZ from his hospital bed he “knew right away it was a snake”.

“He got a good bite, got a tonne of poison in me, and straight away I went into shock.

“My leg is so sore, even now. It’s sort of getting quite big ... My leg gets this lightning bolt [of pain] go through it.”

His work in Costa Rica was extremely important.

“The jungle here is under siege, and we’ve got a role to play in helping out, and helping stop the wildlife poaching and illegal gold mining.”

Larisa Kellett​, spokeswoman for Bethune’s non-profit Earthrace​, said on Monday morning (NZ time) she was still waiting to talk directly to his doctor, but he had made it through the night. It was just past noon in Costa Rica when Kellett spoke to Stuff.

Bethune was receiving good care, she said.

“They’re really doing their best for him.”

His twin brother Barry Bethune, who lives in Southland, said he could be out of hospital within four days.

Supplied Bethune's left leg has swollen up following his snake bite in Costa Rica, as this photo shows.

Pete Bethune was showering, eating and cracking bad jokes again, despite his leg being swollen to twice its normal size. The poison had reached his groin area, he said.

Barry Bethune said he was used to getting bad news about his twin, and when he heard about the snake bite he never thought it could be the death of his brother.

Pete Bethune had a memorandum of understanding with the Costa Rican government for surveillance work and would stay in Central America for another year, Barry Bethune said

Kellett said she messaged Pete Bethune over WhatsApp on Monday (NZ time) and he told her his leg, where the bite is, had worsened overnight.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Pete Bethune has been bitten by one of the deadliest snakes in South America.

Doctors would watch his condition and soon decide whether he needed to be transferred to another hospital.

“We're anxiously waiting," Kellett said. Bethune had eaten this morning, which she thought was a good sign.

During the WhatsApp conversation, Bethune was thankful for the messages of support coming in from all over the world.

The hospital had asked for people to stop calling them, as they were getting too many calls, Kellett said.

Supplied Bethune was able to move out of the forest unaided initially, but his condition soon deteriorated and he had to be piggy-backed out.

After the bite, Bethune was able to take a short video of the snake, to help doctors identify it.

Bethune was tough and fit and initially able to move after the bite, she said, but his condition worsened as he got out of the jungle. He had to be piggy-backed to the shore, where they waited for a boat.

It is believed Bethune was patrolling for illegal gold miners, who are a serious issue in the park.

Supplied Bethune is piggy-backed out of the forest after the snake bite.

“It’s one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet. Pete was working alongside local rangers, who are sadly very under-funded, and facing an uphill battle," Kellett said on Sunday.

“These miners are usually armed, I more thought I’d get a call that he’d been shot than bitten by a snake.”