Conservationist Pete Bethune makes it through the night after bite from deadly snake

A well-known Kiwi conservationist has made it through the night in a Costa Rican hospital after being bitten by one of the deadliest snakes in South America.

Pete Bethune was working in the jungle in Costa Rica’s Peninsula de Osa​ National Park, when he was bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance snake.​ He managed to get himself out of the jungle, back to a boat and to the Golfito Hospital​.

Larisa Kellett​, spokeswoman for Bethune’s non-profit Earthrace​, said on Monday morning (NZ time) she was still waiting to talk directly to his doctor, but he had made it through the night. It was just past midday in Costa Rica when Kellett spoke to Stuff.

She said she thought Bethune was receiving good care.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bethune was in Costa Rica when he was bitten.

"They’re really doing their best for him," Kellett said.

She last spoke to Bethune on the phone on Sunday evening, but not for long.

“He’s not doing well, the doctors are trying to keep him stable,” she said on Sunday night.

“I’m very worried ... A snake bite can have very serious health ramifications afterwards, and there’s a lot we don’t know yet.

“[But] it’s as serious as it gets in terms of the type of snake that bit him.”

It is believed he was patrolling for illegal gold miners, who are a serious issue in the park.

“It’s one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet. Pete was working alongside local rangers, who are sadly very under-funded, and facing an uphill battle," Kellett said.

“These miners are usually armed, I more thought I’d get a call that he’d been shot than bitten by a snake.”