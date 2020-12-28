Jet ski boom on coasts increases risk of serious collisions, Water safety group says

Jet skis are becoming more and more popular in New Zealand and education is key to avoid mishaps.

Once you could go to an isolated break in Raglan and find only a few surfers dotted amongst the surf.

Now, it’s not unusual to find a crowd of jet skis vying for the best wave, Mark Haimona says.

The water safety expert says the congestion can create mayhem when “the motorbike of the water” is involved.

Haimona is part of a not-for-profit organisation Aotearoa Water Patrol.

The organisation is funded by Water Safety New Zealand to teach jet ski safety to groups in the Raglan and Tauranga communities.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Jet ski safety expert Mark Haimona: “You are going to see jet skis running over surfers and jet skis running over other jet skis”.

Haimona, along with Jordan Waiti, recently held a workshop for young surfers between the ages of 15 and 17, all from Raglan's Surf Academy at Raglan Area School.

Jet skis are being increasingly used by surfers to access challenging breaks, Haimona said.

“In Raglan, the locals are saying I don’t want to surf the points because everyone's there, I want to go and surf Mussel Rock.

“I turn up there and my God, there's 10 other skis.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Young surfers practising safe jet ski techniques. Pictured from left: Josef Jungwirth, Kora Cooper, Jayden Willoughby, Tana Clapham, Jarvis Camenzind and Cory Frost.

Jet skis are used to tow surfboards out to the right spot or to "step off” on big waves - when the passenger jumps off the ski to catch the wave.

“You are taking a powered craft to places where there’s not a lot of people around, therefore the risk is quite heightened in terms of things that might go wrong.”

And the traditional etiquette, where paddlers take priority, is losing hold, Haimona said.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Jayden Willoughby, left, and Tana Clapham test their ski at speed.

“You are going to see jet skis running over surfers and jet skis running over other jet skis.”

Haimona said Raglan had seen some close calls already.

The consequences can be huge, whether that’s loss of life, serious injury, or financial liability.

Haimona and Waiti trained in jet ski safety and rescue in Hawaii – the leaders in surfing rescue.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff At Aotearoa Water Patrol's workshop, veteran surfer Miles Ratima shares his knowledge of how to operate a modern jet ski.

“In most places, like the United States, people are paid to regulate boat ramps. They're paid to turn up and ask if you’ve got a licence to operate that vehicle, do you have a life jacket, do you have a radio?

“In New Zealand, there is regulation, but we don't have the budget or manpower to enforce so it's all about education.”

At the most recent workshop, the young surfers familiarised themselves with the jet ski, discussed essential equipment, and practised safety techniques on the water.

That included ways to use the jet ski as a rescue craft – including retrieving someone struggling in the surf or helping a rescuer knocked out in the water.

Young surfers Timara Wiki and Freda Townsend, both 15, have been surfing since they were kids.

“Sometimes we nearly drown or get run over by other boards out there,” Wiki said.

They both want to be able to surf more challenging waves in the future.

“When we eventually ski to Mussel Rock we want to know what to do, so this stuff helps,” Townsend said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Surfers Freda Townsend and Tamara Wiki, 15, practice safe jet skiing in Raglan.

Haimona said jet skis have become the most popular mode of aquatic transport because they can be used for fishing, surfing, wakeboarding, and biscuiting.

Maritime New Zealand manager sector engagement and collaboration Baz Kirk said they’d noticed a “massive increase” in jet ski sales in 2020.

Covid-19 forced people to stay put and spend their money on boating in their own backyards.

In New Zealand you have to be 15 years old to drive a jet ski, but you don't have to have a licence, Kirk said.

Safety rules – like registering jet skis and compulsory wearing of life jackets – vary from region to region.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff At Aotearoa Water Patrol's workshop young surfers learnt rescue techniques on the skis. Here, Cory Frost helps Jarvis Camenzind out of the water.

He said regional harbourmasters had recorded more complaints about jet ski use, and some injuries from collisions.

“There has been an enormous increase in the technology, power and abilities of the jet skis.

“They are not just the small stand up pole skis you might have thought of in the past.”

Educational programmes were vital if people were unfamiliar with their craft.

“If there is a local education programme available offered then please, go along - why would you not take that up?”