Weather: Cool temperatures linger, with thunderstorms and rain for northern parts of the country

Cooler than average temperatures are lingering around the country, while thunderstorms are on the cards in the Bay of Plenty.

The thundery weather is due to an unstable southerly flow that's expected to bring showers and possible hail to some central and eastern North Island areas.

According to MetService, there’s a moderate risk of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and early evening for the Bay of Plenty, mainly near the coast, and for the far north of Gisborne.

A lower risk of thunderstorms extends further south over the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne areas and also the east of the Coromandel Peninsula.

Meteorologist Andrew James​ said temperatures around the country were also slightly on the cooler side, with many places being a few degrees below their average for this time of year.

Wellington is forecast to have a high of just 14 degrees Celsius on Monday, he said. Usually the capital sits around 19.8C at this time of year.

Auckland is forecast to have a high of 19C on Monday – a few degrees shy of its usual 22C. While Christchurch is expected to have a high of 17C, whereas normally it has a high of about 21C.

Despite the slightly cooler temperatures, thunderstorms up north and lingering rain about the ranges, most of the country will have relatively fine weather for the start of the week.

Those in Auckland can expect fine weather with southwesterly winds and a high of 19C on Monday. Tuesday will also be fine with a high of 20C.

In the capital, cloud and showers are expected to clear into a fine afternoon on Monday, and strong, cool southerlies will ease in the afternoon. Tuesday will also be fine and slightly warmer with a high of 16C.

In Christchurch, it's shaping up to be a fine day on Monday with southwesterly breezes turning northeast in the afternoon. On Tuesday, cloud is expected to clear into a mostly fine day with a high of 18C.

Dunedin can also expect fine weather with northeasterlies and a high of 16C on Monday. On Tuesday, some cloud will linger and strong northeasterlies about the coast can be expected in the afternoon.

Towards the end of the week, a strong, cold southerly flow is expected to bring rain to eastern parts of the South Island.