Police name pair killed in Christmas Day crash in south Auckland

Rebecca McAlees and Terry Charleston died in a car crash on Christmas Day in Clevedon, south Auckland. (File image)

Two people killed in a car crash on Christmas Day in south Auckland have been named as Rebecca McAlees and Terry Charleston.

Police confirmed the pair, aged 24 and 34 respectively, from Whitford in Auckland, were killed when a car crashed into a power pole.

The crash occurred on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd around 7.30pm on Christmas Day, and brought power lines down.

READ MORE:

* Boxing Day crash victim named: Family devastated to lose young father

* Two killed after car hits bridge in West Auckland on Boxing Day

* Two people dead after car hits power pole in south Auckland



A dog also died in the crash, the Kawakawa Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade said.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied Google Maps image. Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, Clevedon, south Auckland.

Police said their enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The accident was the second serious crash on Christmas Day, with high speed being a factor.

Earlier on that day at 5.45am, police said a person was in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on Princes St East in Ōtahuhu.