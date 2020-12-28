Luxury boat stranded on rocks in Auckland Harbour for days about to be salvaged

Million dollar plus launch still stuck on reef off St Heliers 5 days after running aground.

A luxury pleasure boat stranded in the Auckland Harbour for days is due to be salvaged.

Plans are underway to move the 15.5-metre Riviera craft after it ran aground on rocks near the Tāmaki River entrance, off St Heliers Beach in Auckland on December 23.

Two people were onboard and were rescued, with no injuries reported.

An Auckland Harbourmaster spokesman said the launch will be salvaged by an insurance company early on Monday evening, after floating on the water for five days.

According to Riviera’s website, the company is “Australia’s premium luxury motor yacht builder.”

“It is not leaking oil so is not causing any issues,” he said.

“A private salvage operator is monitoring it and a salvage operation is due today, if the conditions are right.”

The spokesman said the salvage will get underway at high tide, at 7pm, by Marine Services Auckland Limited.

A spokesperson from the salvaging company said a team of eight will go out into the water, and they will hand it over to an insurance company to assess damages.