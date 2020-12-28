Armed police in Northcote Point after report of person carrying a gun

Armed police are searching the North Shore suburb of Northcote Point after a member of the public reported seeing someone carrying a gun in the area.

Residents of an upmarket North Shore suburb have been ordered to lock their doors and stay inside after a report of someone with a gun in the area.

Armed police are on the ground in Northcote Point and the police eagle helicopter dispatched in a search for a person of interest.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report from a member of the public who believed they saw someone with a gun at about 1.50pm, on Sulphur Beach Rd in Northcote Point.

Google Maps/Supplied Sulphur Beach Rd, Northcote Point on Auckland's North Shore.

She said police were on the scene, making enquiries.

Police confirmed a search warrant had been executed in the area but couldn’t confirm if the two events were related.

A witness said he saw armed police in the area while he was trying to get his children indoors.

Another said police have closed off the area and officers with assault rifles are guarding the entrance at Bruce St.

She said traffic is being diverted.

A Stuff reporter said traffic was building up on the northern motorway from the city, from the Wellington St off ramp

More to come.