Arrests made after guns found in armed police search of Northcote Point property

Two people have been arrested after police recovered two guns amid an armed search in the upmarket North Shore suburb of Northcote Point.

Police said they had laid firearms charges against a 30-year-old man, while further charges were being considered.

Residents of the affluent part of Auckland were ordered to lock their doors and stay inside after a report of someone with a gun in the area.

Armed police were deployed and the police eagle helicopter dispatched in a search for a person of interest.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report from a member of the public who believed they saw two people, one with a gun, at about 1.40pm, on Sulphur Beach Rd in Northcote Point.

She said the two men then left in a vehicle.

“Based on information provided, police conducted enquiries a short time later at an Onewa Road property.”

Two firearms were located, and a number of people are currently assisting Police with enquiries at the address.

Police said officers were still on the scene, making enquiries, and roads have reopened.

A search warrant had been executed in the area but police couldn’t confirm if the two events were related.

A witness said he saw armed police in the area while he was trying to get his children indoors.

Another said police have closed off the area and officers with assault rifles are guarding the entrance at Bruce St.

She said traffic is being diverted.

A Stuff reporter said traffic was building up on the northern motorway from the city, from the Wellington St off ramp.

The 30-year-old man is due to appear in North Shore District Court on January 6.