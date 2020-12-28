Last year's road toll surpassed following sixth death

A fatal crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown highway brought the holiday road toll up to six.

The road toll has now surpassed the number of deaths for the entire Christmas-New Year period in 2019.

The holiday road toll reached six after a man and a woman died in a collision between a milk tanker and a motorcycle in Southland on Monday.

The latest fatality comes after four people died in two crashes within 48 hours of the start of the Christmas and New Years break.

The latest death happened on Monday afternoon on the Riverton-Wallacetown highway. The woman was initially flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, but later also died.

A Fonterra spokeswoman confirmed one of the company’s trucks was involved in the crash and the driver was uninjured.

On the morning of Boxing Day two people died and two people were injured when their car hit a bridge in West Auckland.

Two people also died on Christmas Day when their car hit a power pole in Clevedon, south Auckland.

Inspector Jason Homan said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

“We don't want to see any more lives lost this holiday period. We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued.”