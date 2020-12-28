Sister of March 15 victim grateful to bystanders after racist shop incident

Aya Al-Umari speaks at the Mosque shooter’s sentencing. Her brother Hussein was one of his 51 victims.

Aya Al-Umari has called New Zealand home for 23 years.

But that did not stop an older couple harassing her in a North Canterbury store on Monday, repeatedly asking her if she was a “born and bred” New Zealander.

Two videos posted to Twitter, which have been viewed thousands of times, show the incident unfold at the Rangiora Farmers.

Al-Umari said she was at the make-up counter with her mother, discussing a shade of lipstick in Arabic.

READ MORE:

* Sentence won't ease grief, but love trumps hate

* Hajj trip may help Christchurch mosque victims heal

* Sister of mosque attack victim says her brother's presence will be with her in Mecca



“As we are in a pandemic, mum does the sensible thing and tries the lipstick on her sanitised hand, then from her hands applies it to her lips.”

She said an older woman who had been standing nearby then turned to her husband, and said to him, “she shouldn't be doing that”.

Al-Umari asked her whether she wanted to say something to them directly, but the woman ignored her, instead telling her husband, “it's okay, it won't be long before they leave our country”.

“I had a choice then, do I say something or do I stay quiet?

“A million things were going around my head... I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked by her audacity.”

She asked the woman what her problem was, and started filming when she, “asked me if I was born and bred New Zealander”.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Aya Al-Umari shortly before a trip to Mecca, part of her journey of healing after her brother’s death.

The couple became irate, threatening to sue her for recording them, before a staff member stepped in.

“The Farmers staff handled it very professionally... She escorted the man out, then did our transaction and apologised profusely.”

Al-Umari said she is also grateful to other customers in the store who stood up for her, and for an “overwhelming” number of messages of support that have flooded her inbox.

“My message to others is if you see racist behaviour like this happening then call it out.

“It shows solidarity, and that this woman’s behaviour is not okay.”

She and her mother were “pretty shaken up” about the incident.

“It just ruins your day... We were just trying to explore somewhere new, it shouldn't be this way.

“At the end of the day we’re all humans, and we all have to coexist in peace. New Zealand is my home, and nothing can stop this being my home, not even when my brother was killed.”

Hussein Al-Umari died in the Christchurch Mosque Attacks, at the Masjid An-Nur.

Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

“I can comfortably say Waimakariri is a welcoming community, and our residents would be appalled to hear anyone being treated so ignorantly.”