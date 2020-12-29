Police appeal for sightings of missing woman, Mika Quinn

Police have concerns for the safety of Mika Quinn who was last seen on December 27.

Police are appealing for sightings of Mika Quinn​ who was reported missing on December 27.

Quinn was last seen at her Lower Hutt address in Stokes Valley. She was wearing black jeans and a puffer jacket.

Her car has since been found at Breaker Bay in Wellington, in a carpark near the entrance to the Eastern Walkway.

Police have concerns for her safety.

If you have seen Mika Quinn, or have information which might help police locate her, call 111. Quote file number 201228/4438.