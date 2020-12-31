Missing Upper Hutt cat returns after 18 months, reports of Romeo's death greatly exaggerated

After going missing 18 months ago, family cat Romeo surprised his owners by turning up on Boxing Day.

For 18 months, Nikki Guthardt’s thought her cat was probably dead. She’d even mourned over what she thought was his body.

But then, the cat came back.

Romeo the cat was last seen running out Guthardt’s​ front door not long after her family shifted to Upper Hutt in June last year.

Month after month she posted about Romeo, asking people to keep en eye out for him on community pages and lost pet registers.

READ MORE:

* Discarded hardware store cat Rodney found alive and well

* Covid-19 Lockdown: Crafty photographer creates cardboard adventures for cat

* Council reunites cat's body with owner for farewell



A couple of months into their search they got a tip about a cat matching Romeo’s description having been hit and killed by a car. They were so sure it was him they took the body home, but upon having its microchip scanned discovered they had the wrong cat.

“We were crying and sitting with this dead cat that wasn’t even ours.”

Tip-offs had led to nothing until Boxing Day evening when Guthardt saw a message on social media about a black and white tom, about two minutes walk from her home in Trentham.

”It was getting to the point where I was thinking, ‘It’ll probably just be another cat’.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nikki Guthardt says owners of lost pets should never give up after Romeo returned after going missing in June last year

After calling out his name he “flew over a fence” and came straight over to her.

”I scooped him up, and he snuggled into my face. I was a blubbering mess.”

Guthardt couldn’t tell if Romeo had been living with another family or had been roughing it. Apart from having lost weight and developing some knotty fur, he was in very good shape.

Her message to other missing pet owners is to never lose hope.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Apart from having lost weight and picked up some knotty fur, Romeo was in very good shape following his adventure.

Romeo was now getting reacquainted with her kids, some of whom were too young to remember him and getting to know the family’s new cats.

“I’m now a certified cat lady.”