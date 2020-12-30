Attempted strip bar ram raid in central Wellington, cordial and tequila taken

Builders repair the glass doors to The Mermaid Bar after a thief used a ute to ram the entrance.

Arrests have been made after a ute was used to smash through the front doors of a central Wellington strip club in an attempted morning ram raid.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to The Mermaid Bar on Courtenay Place at 7.40am on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed through the front door.

A 42-year-old man was later apprehended and charged with intentional damage, burglary and excessive breath alcohol. He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 5 January.

A 32-year-old man has also been charged with intentional damage and willful damage in relation to the incident. He is due to appear in Porirua District Court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Kathmandu ram-raiders stole $20,000 worth of clothing items in New Plymouth burglary

* Company behind Christchurch strip club faces liquidation over unpaid tax bills

* Stolen car used to smash through Whangarei dairy in robbery



An employee, who identified himself as the manager, told Stuff the offender made off with bottles of raspberry, and lemon and lime cordial, and a bottle of tequila following the ram raid.

On Wednesday afternoon builders were installing makeshift doors of timber and plywood. The manager said it would cost about $30,000 to replace the automated doors. The front counter and tiles at the bar’s reception were also damaged.

The bar would be back up and running by evening, the manager said.