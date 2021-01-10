Gore couple overcome challenges to fix flood damaged home

It's been a difficult 10 months for Gore couple Malcolm and Kerry Neilson getting their flood-damaged home livable again.

Gore flood victims Malcolm and Kerry Neilson say the support they gave each other helped them through the difficult times in 2020.

The Neilsons are toasting in 2021 leaving behind the stress caused by the February floods, being unable to live in their home for eight months and coping with Covid-19 restrictions in cramped emergency housing.

It doesn’t end there, within a week of the floods, Kerry underwent breast surgery and in July while removing gib board in her damaged home, she slipped and broke a wrist.

Flooding claimed one of their cars but it was replaced in less than a week. Money from their insurance company consisted of $180,000 for their home, $50,000 for contents and $5000 or $6000 for a replacement car.

The couple returned to their home in September and only wallpapering and a few other minor tasks remain.

“It's great to be back,” Kerry said.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Southland, Fiordland and Clutha District in early February, with people evacuated from homes in Gore, Mataura and Wyndham.

MetServices said more than 1000mm of rain fell in a 60-hour period in Milford Sound and a similar amount fell on eastern Southland.

About 29 homes in Gore, Mataura, Pukerau and rural areas had water above the floor line during the floods.

The Neilsons live in Ontario St in Gore. Their street and adjoining Toronto St, were both affected by flooding stemming from the nearby Waikaka Stream.

The couple agreed that what got them through the ordeal was communicating with each other, more so than ever before. It was important to not let situations overwhelm them, Kerry said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Malcolm and Kerry Neilson beside the white line that marks the height of flooding on their property during the Gore floods in February.

“We talked a lot ... it helped,” Kerry said.

“When I was [feeling] down, Malcolm would build me up and I would do the same for him when he was down.”

While on the operating table, before and after her surgery, Kerry made calls to tradespeople.

Delays in the couple’s insurance company signing off on commercial cleaners going to the house after the floods, prompted the Neilsons to do the work themselves.

“The day after I got out of hospital we were doing the clean up,” Kerry said.

The couple said it was frustrating dealing with their insurance company, which was slow in actioning repair work for contractors.

Supplied The 33 square-metre transportable home that Gore couple Malcolm and Kerry Neilson lived in for seven months while their house and its contents were fixed or replaced following the Gore floods in February.

“The assessor didn’t communicate with us, we didn’t know what we could claim on,” Kerry said.

However, after her lawyer contacted the company with those concerns, a new assessor was appointed.

The Neilson’s lived with relatives or in a motel for six or seven weeks after evacuating their home in February. Two days before the national lockdown in March the couple and Kerry’s son, Brodie, 24, moved into a small transportable home positioned on their front lawn.

Another of Kerry’s sons, James, 14, had time there and at his father’s home.

Malcolm and Kerry slept on airbeds for seven months.

The transportable home was the shape of a container and came from a pool of emergency houses in Christchurch. It measured 33-square metres but was not big enough to put normal size household contents in, such as beds and fridge-freezers.

“We had to buy groceries every two days because we had no storage,” Kerry said.

“We had a small fridge ... no freezer.”

Supplied Flood water inside the Gore home of Malcolm and Kerry Neilson.

Malcolm believed four or five emergency houses came down from Christchurch, with most taken to flood victims in Mataura.

Despite the smallness of their temporary accommodation, it made it possible for the Neilsons to remain on their property to help tradespeople restore the family home.

It was a special day when the family moved out of the transportable home and back to the spacious family house in September.

“It was surreal,” Malcolm said.

The couple celebrated with takeaway food, wine and whiskey.

One of their neighbours across the road on Ontario St – Bill​ Sheddan Plumbing Ltd – also sustained major flooding.

“It knackered pretty much everything in my showroom – all the carpet, joinery, office gear, photo copier ... all that sort of stuff,” owner Blair​ Sheddan said.

He relocated the business to his home for two months.

Two days after flood waters subided or were pumped out, Sheddan, his staff and friends filled four skip bins with damaged goods.

Vanity units were written off.

“I never had any sleepless nights over it ... it is what it is, just deal with it,” Sheddan said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tractors with industrial water pumping equipment get ready to clear flooding in Ontario St, Gore, in February, with person in charge Craig Abernethy nearby.

Abernethy Contracting, of Gore, was called in to arrange pumps to clear flooding off streets in both Gore and Mataura.

Tractors fitted with industrial water pumps worked round the clock for four days, Abernethy Contracting boss Craig Abernethy said.

The volunteers who filled thousands of sand bags and placed them around buildings and the people who brought food to workers were some of the lasting memories Abernethy had.

“We needed sand bags filled, didn’t know where we were going to get them from ... we put the call out and the town turned up to do it,” Abernethy said.

People from a variety of businesses and organisations brought continuous food and coffees to volunteer workers and emergency services personnel, he added.

“The police were dropping off coffees and scones.

“What the community did was impressive.”

Insurance Council of New Zealand chief executive Tim Grafton said insurance claimants received $29.6 million for weather related losses in Southland, Fiordland and Clutha District during the February floods.