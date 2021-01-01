Cut cable caused 16-hour telecommunications blackout in Westland on Christmas Day

Wellington Free Ambulance Heartbeats co-ordinator Amy Williams runs through a quick step by step of how to help someone in an emergency.

West Coasters’ lives were put at risk because they were unable to contact emergency services during a fibre outage on Christmas Day, a local fire chief says.

A Chorus fibre cable was cut on a private property about 10.30pm on Christmas Eve, causing a total telecommunications' blackout in Hokitika and South Westland for 16 hours.

Internet and phone services were not fixed until about 2.30pm on Christmas Day.

Hokitika fire chief Kevin Collett said emergency services were required at a medical event during the outage.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff A person had a medical event during a telecommunication blackout in Westland on Christmas Day.

Collett said a nurse had been notified somehow and was there when firefighters arrived.

“Luckily the first responders were there, and we weren’t required to assist.

“Our pager system still works if someone can push a manual call point at the fire station. But our fire station is not manned, we are volunteers.”

Collett said the outage was “unacceptable” and created a serious issue for emergency services.

“They keep talking about us getting the big earthquake and this outage shows us we are not prepared. We have no back up system if it does fail.

“People’s lives are at risk.”

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said something needed to be done so people could still reach emergency services the next time a fibre cable was cut.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Bruce Smith is not happy that his district was unable to contact emergency services for 16 hours.

He was particularly annoyed by the lack of information from Chorus.

“I have still not been told what the problem was. Myself and the media were not contacted or provided with updates. The police and fire brigade didn’t know calls were not getting through.

“I have heard that there was a medical problem and 111 calls that weren’t answered.”

He said he had been told the fibre cable was cut by a person putting in a post on a private property.

“I didn’t know that if a fibre cable is cut landlines, mobiles and internet goes down. Even if you’re still on copper they've changed the system that it still relies on the fibre cable.”

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the fault, but there were “no major disruptions that we are aware of to calls for service”.

Chorus spokeswoman Holly Cushen said the fault was caused by a major fibre cable being cut on private land about 17 kilometres from the Greymouth exchange.

Technicians were at the site right away but could not fix the break immediately, she said.

“They needed to get permission from the landowner and it was late at night so health and safety factors came into play.”

The outage affected 3700 services, including circuits used by cell towers, she said.

Chorus did not record whether there had been any missed emergency calls during the outage and could not comment on what could be done to ensure people could still call 111 in future outages, Cushen said.

Spark spokeswoman Elle Dorset said emergency calls were not locked to one given network, so 111 calls would automatically redirect to other mobile networks if the caller’s provider did not have coverage.

“This means customers could have been able to make 111 calls on their mobiles during the outage in the areas where there was coverage from Vodafone’s temporary cell site.”

Spark was working with the Commerce Commission and all telecommunication providers to provide a back up system for emergency calls during outages, she said.

A WiFi​ Connect spokesman told customers the outage happened at “the worst possible time for those who wanted to make contact with distant family and friends”.

He apologised for the inconvenience.

“The down time was a Chorus outage that feeds our network. It not only affected us but other providers as well and it was very unfortunate that it happened on Christmas Eve.

“It did take longer than normal for Chorus to get it back up and running,” he said.