Hamilton campers notch up four decades of tenting at Lake Karapiro

Jenny and Garry Robertson have been camping at Lake Karapiro for more than 40 years.

Jenny and Garry Robertson know a bit about camping.

For 41 consecutive years, they’ve pitched their tent at the Mighty River Domain, next to Lake Karapiro, for Christmas and the New Year.

While most people travel away, the Robertsons travel just 40 minutes from their Hamilton home to enjoy their annual four-week holiday.

They are the campground’s longest consecutive summer holiday campers and every year book out their favourite site, with views south over the lake.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff It takes about half a day to set up their tent.

They normally target the four weeks in between the final rowing regatta of the year at the lake and the National Waka Ama Sprint Championships, the first major event of the new year.

It’s not hard to identify their tent, it stretches over two regular camping sites.

It is the third they’ve used at Lake Karapiro over the years, and is 20 years old now.

It measures 17ft x 14ft (5.1m x 4.2m) with a 9ft sun room (2.7m x 2.7m) and 8ft yawning (2.4m x 2.4m).

It’s on a non-powered site but is covered in solar-powered Christmas lights to bring some cheer to the other campers.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff The custom-made yawning give a little bit extra protection from those rainy days on camp.

Talking about how long it takes to set up is a contentious topic.

“Let’s just say many days,” Garry said. “But to set up the actual tent alone, probably half a day.”

Their site isn’t as level as some of the others so this year the camp site manager delivered a load of sand to help even it out.

“We also clear all of the stones first because you can imagine it would be like standing on a piece of lego for a month,” Jenny said.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff There’s plenty to do, with the boats, kayaks, swimming and fishing.

There are also rubber mats underneath to add some extra comfort to the floor. Inside, they’ve got everything they need to survive a month away from home.

There aren’t many mod cons, perhaps just the gas fridge they use to keep food and drink cool. There’s a barbecue parked up outside for cooking too.

The front of the tent has been customised, with an extra awning to give them a bit of separation from any rainy weather that might appear.

It also provides them with a nice shaded area to play cards in the evening, do a few crosswords and entertain visitors.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Their tent is about 20 years old and is decked out with solar-powered Christmas lights for the festival holiday.

“You’ve got to come prepared for any weather,” Jenny said.

“Camping in the summer is great but in the rain, it can be a miserable place so you need to have good shelter from the rain.”

Garry remembers one year there were two cyclones that rolled over the camp.

“So we live by the principle that we might get seven days of rainy weather, that way, it doesn’t come as a surprise and we’re prepared,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Mighty River Domain at Lake Karaprio is about 40 minutes drive from Hamilton.

They’ve noticed the evenings have become warmer over the years but the days are just as intense with the summer heat as they were in the 1980s when they first camped there.

Jenny and Garry don’t have children of their own but various nephews and nieces have enjoyed the summer camping experience with them at the lake over the years.

Some are expected to visit next week and there will be plenty to do, from kayaking, skiing, fishing, swimming and being towed by their boat in a sea biscuit.

“We originally came here for the water skiing and spent our first summer here in 1979. The world champs rowing was held here the year before in ‘78,” Garry said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lake Karapiro is home to many regional, national and international water sports events.

“We just love the views. We don’t ski any more, but we do a bit of boating, still have the nieces and nephews around and it’s just our way of enjoying our annual holiday.”

This year, they’ve noticed more jet skis on the lake and the most popular water activity seems to be boats towing “tubes” or sea biscuits.

In the past, it had been power boats and water skiing as the favoured water activity among campers.

The couple have enjoyed meeting new people every year and said the camp has become a very multi-cultural place to see in the New Year.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff This year’s Waka Ama National Sprint Championships, kicks off on January 17, the first major event for Lake Karapiro for 2021.

The campground has been a drawcard for people living in New Zealand from other countries and it’s not uncommon to hear many languages being spoken as you walk around the site.

The buildings have been upgraded over the years, most notable the shower block, which used to be just an open room with shower heads on the wall. A separate building for men and women, with the women’s featuring far fewer showers than the men for some reason.

“I guess it was just set up as a man’s type of venue in the old days,” Garry said.

Garry remembers agreeing to be Santa Claus for a group celebrating Christmas at the camp one year.

And they are happy more families are coming to camp, especially this year, with younger children, lots of under 5s, Jenny reckons.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Musicians from Nine Mile Creek played at the Kiwigrass Music Festival at Lake Karapiro in 2020. The event returns this year in early February.

It’s perhaps a sign that Covid-19 has forced people to think about camping as a holiday option, with international travel on hold.

The veteran campers were also agreeable with the addition of a glamping set up, just across from their own camp site this year.

“It’s all set up for people to go camping and it just gets rented out to families, it’s a really good idea,” Garry said.

The advice they would give to first-time campers, is to be “considerate of others”.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff The Canoe Sprint Championships will be held at the lake in late February.

“Everyone is here to have fun. This campground is spread out a bit more than others so you can have your own space but it’s still communal living and you have to fit in,” Jenny said.

Garry worked as an insurance adviser and Jenny in secretarial services. They are now both officially retired and can start to look at holidays outside of their annual break at Karapiro.

They’re not fans of campervans, they make you fell “too locked in” compared to a tent.

“But we do have an expander camper, the top pops up, which we got for our retirement and we’re going to use it to head down the South Island in February for about eight weeks,” Garry said.

“It’s a bit more solid and less work setting up,” Jenny said, grinning.

Summer events

Mighty River Domain was a popular venue for summer water sports and included the Don Rowlands Events Centre as well as the campgrounds and cabin accommodation.

Site Manager Liz Stolwyk said bookings for the campground were up about 15 per cent on last summer.

“I think for us, the forward bookings we have are normal and we’ve probably seen more of an increase, over Christmas, for our campground.

“In terms of offsetting any loss (from the lockdown), this is the period now where we are seeing that extra business.”

Stolwyk said there were some familiar faces camping at the lake and others who were new.

“We are also seeing new people from the South Island, bottom of the North Island, Wellington and Auckland.

“I guess some of these visitors would have travelled overseas or to different locations in the past.”

The domain campground had a major booking of about 600 people for New Year’s Day, a religious group, Stolwyk said, which was its first time at the site.

The Mighty River Domain also had a healthy schedule of events booked through to March.

The first major one for 2021 was the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships, kicking off on January 17, which this year added an extra day to its programme, concluding on January 23.

“The extra day indicates the popularity of the sport, it’s been growing over the years and organisers tell me the competitor numbers are looking good as well,” Stolwyk said.

Straight after waka ama, the domain would host an Auckland Anniversary Day rowing regatta.

“A few days after that we welcome Kiwigrass back again, this is a neat music festival that came to us for the first time last year.

“They start their festival from February 2-7. It’s based on the American-style blues music where the musicians play string instruments, like violins, banjos.

“They will play public concerts but also around the domain, like under the trees, in the cafe here.

“It’s a neat week and quite a unique event.”

The New Zealand Powerboat Nationals and the National Canoe Sprint Championships will be held in late February.

“And then we go back into rowing,” Stolwyk said.

This year’s Maadi Cup, the national secondary schools rowing championships will also be hosted at Lake Karapiro from March 22-27.

“It had to be cancelled in Twizel last year which was disappointing for the rowers but we’ll be able to host six days of rowing here in the Waipā which is good.”