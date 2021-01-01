Home 'extensively damaged' after fire in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the fire at a two-storey home on Portsmouth St, Aranui at 4.41am on Friday.

A Christchurch home has been “extensively damaged” in an early-morning blaze.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a two-storey home on Portsmouth St, Aranui at 4.41am on Friday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

“The house was well ablaze when we arrived,” he said.

No-one was inside when firefighters arrived, and no-one was injured in the blaze. However, the home, owned by Kāinga Ora, was badly damaged.

Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious.