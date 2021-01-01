Hoax emergency call sends rescue helicopter on false mission

A report of someone 'in trouble in the water' turned out to be a false call (file photo).

A hoax call from a teenager was one of several New Year’s Eve call outs for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

A police media spokeswoman said a report was received at 3.20am of someone “in trouble in the water” at Pakawau, 36 kilometres north of Takaka in Golden Bay.

Police informed the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. However, shortly after take off, the helicopter was stood down when police discovered the call wasn’t genuine.

“The caller suggested that someone was in the water in trouble; it turned out that was not the case,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police had spoken with the caller, and would be following up with them on Friday, she said.

The false alarm was one of several call outs for the region’s rescue helicopter on New Year’s Eve.

Pilot Euan Stratford said they were called to pick up an injured diver from Port Hardy at D’Urville Island at 7pm. The diver was taken to Nelson Hospital, he said.

Two hours later, the helicopter headed to Takaka to transfer an injured quad biker to Nelson Hospital, Stratford said.

Initially, the woman, who had fallen off the quad bike at Parapara, was taken by road to Takaka hospital.

“But they thought [the injury] was serious enough to bring her back to Nelson.”

Police reported a relatively quiet night around the region, with just a couple of alcohol-related arrests.

“Police were happy overall with the behaviour of New Year revellers,” a spokeswoman said.