Kiwis support Te Anau as it welcomes in 2021

The rain stayed away and a massive Te Anau crowd enjoyed a magnificent firework display to welcome in 2021.

The tourists may not have been there but Kiwis packed into Te Anau to welcome in the New Year.

Kiwi holidaymakers are supporting the Fiordland tourism town, that has been hit hard by the impact Covid-19 has had on international travel.

An estimated crowd of more than 2000 welcomed in 2021 at Lions Park.

Rotary Club of Fiordland puts on the annual Party in the Park, and organiser Shane Mercer said everything went to plan on the night.

For six minutes fireworks boomed into the evening, which Mercer described as “bloody awesome”.

The party included fireworks, music and bonfire.

The crowd was more than Mercer had expected, given the town would have usually been bolstered by international tourists in past years.

When 2020 was welcomed in the crowd was estimated back than at more than 3000.

Mercer said he left the event about 2.30am.

“It was absolutely fantastic. I can’t wait for next year.”

Meanwhile, the only incident southern police reported was a car hitting a power pole at Sandy Point about 8.40pm leading into New Year's Eve.

There were no injuries and power was down for a short time.