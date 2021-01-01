Teen in thick of Whangamatā mayhem tells of how New Year's became 'full-on crazy'

Watch raw footage of teenagers running riot on the Whangamatā beachfront at New Year's.

People falling through a roof, looting icecream and firing Roman Candle fireworks at police all added up to a “hectic” first New Year’s Eve experience for a teen in the Coromandel.

The secondary school student from Tauranga only wanted his first name, Jamie, to be used in exchange for sharing what he saw leading to the police suiting up in riot gear in Whangamatā.

Hundreds of teenagers caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to Blackies Cafe as they congregated outside the popular beach spot on Thursday evening.

Supplied Teenagers running riot on the Whangamatā beachfront at New Year's Eve.

“The main thing started when everyone was on top of the roof of the cafe. People started falling through the roof and police decided it was time to get people out,” Jamie said.

“They put on their riot gear and charged into the crowd. It was really hectic, people were sprinting everywhere.

“Most people got chased down the main road and then the police decided that wasn’t good enough so moved people further away.”

GOOGLE A throng of teenagers were on the roof of Blackies Cafe on the Whangamata beachfront.

A police spokesperson said they responded to “a disorder job involving youths” at Williamson Park and about 22 people were arrested.

The cafe on Lowe St neighbours the Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club in Williamson Park.

Jamie had been staying at a friend’s bach nearby to spend his first New Year’s Eve in the town.

He hadn’t noticed anything unusual earlier in the evening.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF A five-minute fireworks display marked the start of 2021 at the Sky Tower in Auckland.

“I walked around the club about 9pm and there was no action at all.

“Then at about 10.30pm-ish, that’s when it became full-on crazy.”

He thought up to 30 police officers arrived and were working in pairs to make sure people were okay and to break up fights.

A “paddy wagon” was nearby and filling up with people who were arrested.

“I saw some people drinking, it was pretty obvious a lot of them were drunk, they had pre-loaded at their houses.

“There was definitely drugs, too. There was a police officer who stopped a kid and some MDMA fell out of his pockets.”

Things started to reach a tipping point about 11pm, Jamie said, when he asked a police officer if a riot-style line up was on the cards.

“He said probably, because things were getting out of hand, then 10 minutes later, it happened.”

That’s about the same time Jamie saw four or five people fall through the verandah roof of the cafe.

He saw people break into the cafe freezer and hand out icecreams and iceblocks to the crowd.

It’s understood about $5000 worth of goods was taken from the freezer, as well as damage to the roof and tables.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Thousands of people flock to the beach at Whangamatā every summer to enjoy the hot weather and warm water.

Jamie thought there were about eight cops in riot gear who began to clear people away.

“People were chucking bottles at the police, yelling anti-police stuff at them, there was glass bottles coming at them from behind, it really wasn’t nice for them.”

Others fired Roman Candle fireworks at the police.

“There was one guy who smashed a bottle and was yelling at a police woman, that he was going to stab her.

“She didn’t even arrest him, just said, move on please sir, she was really professional, it was great stuff to see.”

Jamie said he was unsure what triggered the gathering.

“This is my first time here for New Year’s but apparently, from what my friends say, it happens every year.

“Last year it was in front of the surf club, this year it was behind and near the cafe.”

Jamie arrived at the beachside town on December 26 and planned to leave on January 2.