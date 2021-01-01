Driver sees in New Year trapped in car for six hours with a suspected broken leg

A man in his 20s lay trapped in his overturned vehicle for several hours on New Year's night before a passerby stopped to help.

Emergency services freed the man after a member of the public discovered the rolled car along Highway 22 in Glen Murray about 9am on Friday.

It’s understood the man’s car left the road early about 3am, Sergeant Andrew Heath​ told Stuff.

Tom Lee/STUFF The driver of this car suffered a suspected broken leg after driving off Highway 22 in Glen Murray early Friday morning.

“A member of the public has called this in. We have a lot of crashes on this road but not all are reported to police,” Heath said.

Heath said Highway 22 is a popular route with motorcyclists because of its “twisting and turning” nature.

Tom Lee/Stuff A member of the public found the rolled car along Highway 22 at Glen Murray.

The injured driver, described as a man in his 20s, was airlifted from the crash scene with a suspected broken leg.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a driver for alcohol after a two-car, head-on collision near Kāwhia.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Bill Ruddell said it was a crash “of a minor nature” reported near Waiwera St, before 10am on Friday.

Tom Lee/STUFF Emergency crews freed the man from his rolled car about 9am on Friday.

“There was just one person in each car, that’s the drivers, and no-one was injured.

“A number of local people became involved and were upset by the incident.

“Further police staff were called to the scene to calm the crowd.”

Those who came to the crash were related to the drivers involved in the crash, Ruddell said.

Police said one driver was being processed for drink-driving.