Two serious crashes within two hours near Queenstown

Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 6 between Queenstown and Cromwell on Friday. (File photo)

Three people have been injured, including one seriously, in two separate crashes near Queenstown.

The first crash, involving two cars, happened on State Highway 6 (Gibbston Highway), between Queenstown and Cromwell, just before 1pm on Friday.

Two people were injured and the road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours. It reopened about 3.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said both injured people were initially taken to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown. One was in a serious condition while the other had minor injuries.

The seriously injured person was later flown to Dunedin Hospital.

The second crash, also involving two cars, happened at 2.40pm on the Crown Range Rd, between Queenstown and Wānaka.

A person was initially trapped in their vehicle, police said.

A St John spokeswoman said the person had moderate injuries and was taken to Lakes District Hospital.

The road was closed until about 5.15pm.