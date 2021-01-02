Weather: Wet weekend on the cards with thunderstorms and rain set to sweep country

Thundery weather is set to linger over much of the North Island this weekend.

Thunderstorms are on the cards for much of the North Island this weekend, while the south is in for heavy rain.

According to MetService, there’s a moderate chance of thunderstorms for much of the North Island and also Canterbury on Saturday afternoon.

While there are no severe thunderstorm warnings currently issued, the forecaster has a rain warning and a number of rain watches in place.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the lower parts of the South Island, including North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha areas until midnight Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Little respite between rounds of heavy rain and gales

* Weather: 110kmh gales cut power as wintry blast brings thunderstorms and snow

* Heavy rain, thunderstorms to linger as wet weather seeps in to the weekend

* Warm, sunny weekend for most of the North Island but rain, gales for the South Island



A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Canterbury High Country south of Fairlie, Central Otago, the Southern Lakes and Southland north of Gore until Saturday night.

The wet weather is due to a low that's slowly moving across the country. A trough associated with this low is expected to become slow moving over the North Island on Saturday, bringing widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy downpours, especially about Northland, eastern Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Taupō.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for central and eastern areas of Northland south of Doubtless Bay until Saturday evening. As well as Taupō, eastern Waikato, and the Coromandel Peninsula south of Whitianga.

Looking to Sunday, the broad low covering the South Island is expected to move slowly east, while extending a slow moving front over the North Island.

Easterlies and rain about the lower South Island are expected to ease to showers and southwesterlies on Sunday, with further showers and possible thunderstorms about inland parts of the North Island.

In the main centres, showers are forecast throughout the days on both Saturday and Sunday in Auckland, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoons. A high of 24 degrees Celsius is forecast for both days.

In Wellington, showers and northerly winds are forecast, with a high of 20C and a low of 14C on Saturday. On Sunday, showers are expected to clear into a fine afternoon. A high of 19C and a low of 15C is forecast.

Holidaymakers in Christchurch can expect occasional showers and northeasterlies on Saturday, with some heavy showers in the afternoon. A high of 21C is forecast, and thunderstorms and hail are also possible. On Sunday, cloud is expected to clear into a mostly fine day, with a high of 24C and a low of 10C forecast.

For those travelling in the south, rain is on the cards for many southern areas. In Dunedin, rain is forecast with a high of 16C and a low of 13C on Saturday. Sunday will also be a rainy day, with a high of 19C and a low of 13C forecast.