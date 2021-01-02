Waikeria Prison protest: Māori Council calls for calm, asks politicians to stand back

The New Zealand Māori Council has called for calm and asked politicians to stand back amid the protest at Waikeria Prison.

Executive Director of the council, Matthew Tukaki said politicians should stand back and let mana whenua work with Corrections, the prisoners and their Whānau to resolve the situation.

SUPPLIED New Zealand Māori Council executive director Matthew Tukaki said the council was open to meeting with those involved.

The protest at the jail in the Ōtorohanga District is now in its fifth day, with inmates still camped out on the roof after burning buildings down.

National Party MPs were turned away at the gate while trying to visit the prison, earlier on Saturday, Tukaki called their actions “grand-standing”.

“We don't need politicians turning up to the gates and grandstanding to illicit a response that in itself would be political in nature,” Tukaki said

Tukaki didn’t rule out the council playing a role in bringing the situation at the prison to an end.

National’s spokesman for Corrections, Simeon Brown, and National’s Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger had hoped to speak to Corrections staff, but were told they needed Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis’ permission to enter.

Brown said he intended to call Davis’ office to see if he could get permission but was unsure how successful he would be.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger and National Party Corrections' spokesman Simeon Brown outside Waikeria Prison.

“I will give it a go. What we have seen here is significant damage to a prison that has been completely destroyed.

“It’s not a peaceful protest, this is a violent riot which is putting staff at risk who are responding at a difficult time.

“We have staff who are doing their best, they have come off their holidays to work at the prison.”

Kuriger said the prison was in her electorate, and she had met many people who worked there.

TOM LEE/STUFF Jeremy Lightfoot, Chief Executive of Corrections talks to the media about the ongoing riot at Waikeria Prison.

“Really the minister [Kelvin Davis] should be here at the side of his staff at the moment.”

Brown and Kruiger were last at the prison in May, when Brown was appointed the party’s spokesman for Corrections.

“We want to send a clear message to Kelvin, he should be down here supporting his staff, who are doing all they can to bring law and order into the situation,” Brown said.

“This is the fifth day running. We have prisoners fashioning weapons and putting staff in danger.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff National Party Corrections' spokesperson Simeon Brown was denied entry to the prison on Saturday.

“But also we have 250 prisoners who have had to be moved, their rehabilitation and reintegration are being affected.”

Earlier, National Party leader Judith Collins called on Davis to front up and explain how the inmates took control of the top jail facility.

Writing on her Facebook account, Collins said: “Mass destruction of taxpayer-funded property, assaulting Corrections staff and hoarding weapons is not a peaceful protest”.

“Kelvin Davis needs to front up and explain how this loss of control happened and what he’s going to do to fix it,” she wrote.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins said her thoughts were with all the Corrections staff Waikeria Prison.

“He was perfectly happy to crow about prisons in opposition but now that he’s in charge, he’s nowhere to be seen.”

Amnesty International have also called on Davis to take action in response to the protest.

“The protesters have raised concerns about inhumane treatment. Denying the humanity of all involved through tactics such as using excessive force, or withholding food and water, will only escalate an already difficult situation.

”This protest suggests that prisoners are becoming increasingly desperate with the Government’s inaction to protect their right to minimum standards.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said staff dealing with the incident don’t need politicians interfering.

An unannounced inspection of Waikeria Prison released by the Chief Ombudsman in August 2020 found most men in the high-security complex were double-bunked in cells originally designed for one, living conditions were poor and the provision and quality of clothing and bedding was problematic.

”Amnesty International has been concerned about human rights standards in our prison system for some time. We are calling on the Minister of Corrections, to take action to end specific dehumanising practices, and to launch an inquiry into the state of our prison system.”

Earlier, a spokesman for Davis confirmed he won’t step in or comment on the situation until it is resolved.

On Thursday, one of the 17 prisoners involved in the protest surrendered, after the group of inmates called on Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi to assist with their demands.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Prisoners can be seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison following riots which began on Tuesday.

The remaining 16 prisoners appeared to be getting desperate for food and water after negotiators saw both withheld to starve them out.

Waititi said he had made several attempts to enter the prison on Saturday but was “blocked at every turn”.

“The law allows the right for any MP to visit prisons and to communicate with prisoners in regard to their treatment in prison or a complaint about treatment.

”The purpose of this visit will be to ensure the safety of the 16 when they surrender, we have the opportunity to solve this issue and keep everyone safe but the authorities are letting their egos and bureaucracy take over instead.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi, who is also the MP for Waiariki, visited the prison in Ōtorohanga and spoke with the 16 men who have taken over the prison in protest. (File photo)

Waititi said families of the prisoners told him they were only willing to surrender if he was there because they believed their safety would be compromised.

“They don’t trust the authorities and believe they will be harmed upon surrender, they have stated, they will come out in body bags if I am not there to escort them out and ensure their safety.”

Waititi, who is also the MP for Waiariki, said the men had made it clear this is not a riot.

“It is a protest for their human rights for all inmates past and present.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Corrections said there has been major structural damage to Waikeria Prison after inmates lit multiple fires.

Ministry of Corrections incident controller Jeanette Burns said the prisoners have had multiple opportunities to surrender and “we continue to urge them to take up this option”.

“As prisoners surrender they will be secured, searched, provided with food and water, assessed by medical staff and will have access to kaumatua and other support.”

“We have a duty of care to these men, and it is likely that they will remain in our custody for a number of years to come.”

Burns said the incident is contained within the secure perimeter of the ‘top jail’ facility and there is no risk to the safety of the public.

Waikeria inmates are protesting about the prison’s conditions and lack of supplies.

“There are multiple risks involved, including the structural integrity of the fire-damaged buildings, the weapons and equipment available to the prisoners, the toxicity of burnt building materials, and the violence being offered by the prisoners.

“Corrections officers come to work every day to help people in prison make positive changes to their lives and keep New Zealanders safe. The conditions they are currently working in and the level of violence involved has had an impact on them and are also distressing for their family members and friends.”