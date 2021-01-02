Waikeria Prison protest: National Party MPs turned away at gate

National Party MPs have been turned away at the gate while trying to visit Waikeria Prison.

The protest at the jail in Ōtorohanga is now in its fifth day, with inmates still camped out on the roof after burning buildings down.

National’s spokesman for Corrections, Simeon Brown, and National’s Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger tried to visit the prison on Saturday, but were turned away.

TOM LEE/STUFF Jeremy Lightfoot, Chief Executive of Corrections talks to the media about the ongoing riot at Waikeria Prison.

They had hoped to speak to Corrections staff, to offer some support, but they were told they needed Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis’ permission if they wanted to enter.

“Under normal circumstances, we would be able to go in but the prison is in an emergency situation, so we were told we needed Kelvin’s permission,” Brown said, to journalists stationed outside the gate to the prison.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins said her thoughts were with all the Corrections staff Waikeria Prison.

He intended to call Davis’ office to see if he could get permission but was unsure how successful he would be.

“I will give it a go. What we have seen here is significant damage to a prison that has been completely destroyed.

“It’s not a peaceful protest, this is a violent riot which is putting staff at risk who are responding at a difficult time.

“We have staff who are doing their best, they have come off their holidays to work at the prison.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said staff dealing with the incident don’t need politicians interfering.

Kuriger said the prison was in her electorate, and she had met many people who worked there.

“Really the minister [Kelvin Davis] should be here at the side of his staff at the moment.”

Brown and Kruiger were last at the prison in May, when Brown was appointed the party’s spokesman for Corrections.

“We want to send a clear message to Kelvin, he should be down here supporting his staff, who are doing all they can to bring law and order into the situation,” Brown said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff National Party Corrections' spokesperson Simeon Brown was denied entry to the prison on Saturday.

“This is the fifth day running. We have prisoners fashioning weapons and putting staff in danger.

“But also we have 250 prisoners who have had to be moved, their rehabilitation and reintegration are being affected.”

Earlier, National Party leader Judith Collins called on Davis to front up and explain how the inmates took control of the top jail facility.

Writing on her Facebook account, Collins said: “Mass destruction of taxpayer-funded property, assaulting Corrections staff and hoarding weapons is not a peaceful protest”.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi, who is also the MP for Waiariki, visited the prison in Ōtorohanga and spoke with the 16 men who have taken over the prison in protest. (File photo)

“Kelvin Davis needs to front up and explain how this loss of control happened and what he’s going to do to fix it,” she wrote.

“He was perfectly happy to crow about prisons in opposition but now that he’s in charge, he’s nowhere to be seen.”

Earlier, a spokesman for Davis confirmed he won’t step in or comment on the situation until it is resolved.

On Thursday, one of the 17 prisoners involved in the protest surrendered, after the group of inmates called on Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi to assist with their demands.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Prisoners can be seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison following riots which began on Tuesday.

The remaining 16 prisoners appeared to be getting desperate for food and water after negotiators saw both withheld to starve them out.

Waititi, who is also the MP for Waiariki, said the men had made it clear this is not a riot.

“It is a protest for their human rights for all inmates past and present.”

Meanwhile, Ministry of Corrections incident controller Jeanette Burns said the prisoners have had multiple opportunities to surrender and “we continue to urge them to take up this option”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Corrections said there has been major structural damage to Waikeria Prison after inmates lit multiple fires.

“We do not want the men, our staff or other emergency services staff to be hurt.

“As prisoners surrender they will be secured, searched, provided with food and water, assessed by medical staff and will have access to kaumatua and other support,” Burns said on Saturday.

“We have a duty of care to these men, and it is likely that they will remain in our custody for a number of years to come. We remain grateful for the support we have received from local iwi and kaumatua.”

Burns said the incident is contained within the secure perimeter of the ‘top jail’ facility and there is no risk to the safety of the public.

Waikeria inmates are protesting about the prison’s conditions and lack of supplies.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring that this incident is resolved safely.

“There are multiple risks involved, including the structural integrity of the fire-damaged buildings, the weapons and equipment available to the prisoners, the toxicity of burnt building materials, and the violence being offered by the prisoners.”

Burns would not comment on the negotiations but indicated support from welfare officers, a psychology team and kaumatua was available to staff on-site.

“Corrections officers come to work every day to help people in prison make positive changes to their lives and keep New Zealanders safe. The conditions they are currently working in and the level of violence involved has had an impact on them and are also distressing for their family members and friends.”