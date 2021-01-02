Auckland lifeguards see busy start to 2021, with two girls choppered to hospital

There were eight rescues at Piha, Mangawhai Heads and Muriwai beaches. (File photo)

Two teenage girls spent the first day of 2021 in hospital after encountering strong waves on Auckland’s west coast, a stark warning for Kiwis to respect the ocean this summer.

At Piha, a 13-year-old swallowed a large amount of water leaving her barely conscious, and a few minutes later in Muriwai a 14-year-old was severely dumped by a wave.

Both girls were flown to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region’s manager Ari Peach said the incidents were part of almost 800 preventative actions that lifeguards were involved in, affecting more than 4300 beachgoers.

More than 11,000 people flocked the region’s 22 patrolled beaches on New Year’s Day, with guards kept busy on both coasts.

In total, there were eight rescues at Piha, Mangawhai Heads and Muriwai beaches.

Lifeguards also assisted 18 swimmers before they got into serious difficulty and carried out 36 first-aid actions including nine major interventions.

Meanwhile, on the east coast, wayward jet skis operating at high speeds were a danger for swimmers in Omaha, Takapuna, Orewa, Wenderholm and Mangawhai Heads.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Auckland’s west coast waves are notoriously dangerous for part-time beachgoers.

“Mangawhai guards also went to the aid of a man who incurred neck and head injuries after falling down the dunes,” Peach said.

About 7pm, dangerous surf conditions at Piha forced the flags to be removed, while lifeguards at Muriwai stayed on until an hour after they took the flags down to monitor swimmers still at the beach.

