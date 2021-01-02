Pope appoints Christchurch Bishop as Archbishop of Wellington

Paul Martin has been Bishop of Christchurch for three years and presided over a radical shake up of the diocese.

Pope Francis has appointed the Catholic Bishop of Christchurch Paul Martin to a senior role in Wellington overnight, in Rome – effectively immediately.

Martin, who has been Bishop of Christchurch for three years would take up the role of Co-adjutor Archbishop of Wellington alongside Cardinal John Dew, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Aotearoa New Zealand.

A co-adjutor usually became bishop or archbishop of a diocese when an incumbent bishop retired.

Martin said the appointment was a surprise, and he would be sorry to leave Christchurch “and the work we have been doing”.

“However, it is a privilege to take up this role in the Church of Wellington and I look forward to being with the people in the archdiocese again.”

During his tenure Martin made significant decisions affecting the future of the diocese including the demolition – rather than recovery – of the badly damaged Christchurch Catholic Cathedral and confirmed the site of a new cathedral and precinct opposite Victoria Square in the central city.

AP Pope Francis, pictured in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

He presided over a radical shake up of the diocese which would merge 12 parishes to form five new "super parishes", by 2023.

Cardinal Dew, who is also President of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, said he was delighted with the appointment.

“He is well known to clergy and many people of the diocese, and will be warmly welcomed by all. I am fully confident that he will lead the diocese into the future with new vision and energy.”

Martin was appointed the tenth Catholic Bishop of Christchurch in December 2017, with his consecration in March 2018

He replaced Bishop Barry Jones, who died in February 2016.

Martin will continue his connection with Christchurch as acting apostolic administrator of the diocese of Christchurch until the Pope appoints a new bishop.