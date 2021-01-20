Blaring music, rowdy roosters and 'raucous tree frogs': The noisiest cities

Thousands of noise complaints are made around the country each year. But who's the rowdiest of them all?

Blaring music, rowdy roosters and even “raucous tree frogs” have caused noise complaints around the country over the years.

Given it is our largest city, it is no surprise that Auckland had the most complaints with more than 330,000 noise complaints in the past six years.

Almost 42,000 noise complaints were made in Auckland alone between January–October 2020.

Five of the country's main city councils supplied Stuff noise complaint data between 2015-2020.

In Hamilton, more than 6500 noise complaints were made in a similar period in 2020, as well as more than 4400 in Wellington city, 12,700 in Christchurch and almost 3300 in Dunedin city.

Dunedin City Council manager compliance solutions Ros MacGill​ said north Dunedin and the CBD usually generate higher numbers of noise complaints during the academic year, when students are in town, as well as south Dunedin.

“Most of our time is spent dealing with noise complaints involving people playing music at excessive volume, especially in north and south Dunedin, but we do get the odd bizarre complaint – rowdy roosters can occasionally cause problems in suburban areas, and a few years ago we even received complaints about raucous tree frogs,” MacGill said.

Christchurch City Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston​ said the number of noise complaints varied each week.

Trends were also dependent on the weather, she said. Usually during summer months, council noise control tended to receive more complaints than winter months. For example, it received 335 noise complaints in the first week of February 2020, and 202 in the first week of July 2020.

In Hamilton, about 200 noise complaints are made each week at the height of summer, compared to about 100 each week in winter. While about 17 per cent of all noise complaints are made in Hamilton East. According to the council, loud stereos were often the greatest source of noise in the city.

In Dunedin, the time of year also impacted the number of noise complaints made. MacGill said in December 2019/January 2020, which is traditionally a quieter period, the average number of complaints each week was 45, while in February/March the weekly average increased to 133.

During alert level 3 and 4 Covid-19 lockdowns, there was a slight increase in complaints made in central Christchurch, when compared to the same time in 2019.

City council data shows that 1263 complaints were made while the country was at level 4, compared to 1165 during the same time in 2019. While 620 complaints were made at level 3, compared to 477 the year prior.

Weston said there was an increase in daytime complaints as “stereo noise, social gatherings and [DIY] construction noise impacted others who were working from home”.

But in Auckland, it was the opposite. During level 4, just 1529 complaints were made compared to 5694 during the same time period in 2019.

123rf More noise complaints were made in Christchurch during the nationwide level 4 lockdown.

The stringent nationwide lockdown also saw complaints tumble from 726 in 2019, to 134 in Hamilton.

Wellington perhaps saw the greatest reduction in noise complaints and call outs, with just 24 complaints investigated during level 4, compared to 528 investigated during the same period in 2019. However, during level 4 noise control were stood down except for emergencies.

Complaints in Dunedin also fell about 36 per cent throughout both level 4 and 3 lockdowns.

More than 1020 noise complaints are made on average each week in Auckland, with the rowdiest suburbs being Manurewa, Papakura, Papatoetoe and Auckland central.

Auckland’s top 10 noisiest streets