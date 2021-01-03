Two trampers flown out of high country forest after getting trapped at hut

A Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) volunteer at a swollen river on route to rescue trapped trampers at Jubilee hut, Silver Peaks Scenic Reserve, north of Dunedin.

A married couple rescued after becoming trapped by swollen rivers in east Otago are extremely thankful to the volunteer searchers who found them.

The trampers, in their mid-20s, were flown to Dunedin by helicopter about 10am on Sunday after a Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) volunteer team reached them at Jubilee Hut, in the Silver Peaks Scenic Reserve north of Dunedin, about 4am.

Police incident controller constable Brent Mitchell said the couple had stayed at the hut overnight Friday, but were unable to leave the next day due to high rivers.

Heavy rain has caused swollen rivers and surface flooding throughout Otago this weekend.

The alarm was raised at 3.55pm on Saturday when the couple failed to arrive back in Dunedin when expected.

Five volunteer LanSAR teams began searching for them on Saturday night.

Only one team was able to find a viable route to the hut, with the other teams forced to turn back due to flooded and rivers.

The searchers left the Mountain Rd car park at 10pm and one team arrived at the hut about 4am after walking through dense tussock and bush in heavy rain.

Mitchell said the couple was “extremely grateful” to the searchers and everyone involved in the rescue.

A comment on a post on the Dunedin LandSAR Facebook page said the missing party had been “located safe and well in a hut in the Silver Peaks”.

“Well done to the search teams operating in atrocious weather conditions.”

The Department of Conservation described the multiple routes through Silver Peaks as “challenging” and traversing “rugged country”.