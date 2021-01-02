Two trampers missing in 'rugged country' near Dunedin

Police say they were notified of the missing trampers about 3.35pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Two trampers are missing just north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about 3.35pm on Saturday that two people were overdue from a tramp in Upper Waitati.

In a post on Facebook, Dunedin Land Search and Rescue said a search was in progress in the Silver Peaks area, which is in Upper Waitati.

”Speedy and safe return to all team members in the field," the post said.

The police spokeswoman said poor weather had actually prevented the land search team from going into the area.

The Department of Conservation described the multiple routes through Silver Peaks as “challenging” and in “rugged country”.